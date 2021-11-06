Lots of sunshine this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will remain over the northeast this weekend, meaning lots of sunshine and near average temperatures today. Clear skies and light winds tonight will lead to another chilly night for some; lows in the 20s are expected inland with near 40° along the coast. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with slightly above-average temperatures.

Calm and mostly sunny conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday. A weak disturbance and associated cold front will move through sometime Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. This could bring a few showers to the area.

There is another chance of showers starting Thursday night ahead of a low pressure system that will track through the region into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Friday with heavier rain on Saturday. On average, 1-1.5″ of rain is possible over the next 7 days, with the bulk of it falling on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs 44-51°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 26-40°. Light west wind.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs 52-55°. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. A few showers are possible overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5-15 mph.

