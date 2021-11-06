A craft fair fills the halls of the Bangor Mall this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A craft fair is filling the halls of the Bangor Mall this weekend.

Local vendors selling everything from dog collars to gluten free jerky.

The event is being put on by furniture mattresses & more during the mall’s operating hours.

With dozens of empty storefronts at the Bangor Mall, a full parking lot is a rare sight these days and vendors are excited to be a part of the early holiday excitement.

Lorraine Levesque, a fudge artisan from Jackman, says the craft fair is great for her business, and others.

”I think it helps out the businesses that are here, that are open. People have a hard time walking by,” said Lorraine Levesque, Wicked Good Fudge artisan.

Next weekend the craft fair will be visited by 11-foot tall transformers that you can take pictures with your kids.

