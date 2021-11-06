$1K reward being offered for information about dead moose left in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is asking for help locating the owner of a black Ford F-150.

This, after a moose cow was shot and left on the Lundy Road in Fort Fairfield.

The moose was shot through the neck alongside the road, which is about ¾ mile north of the McNamee Road on Route 1A.

Maine Operation Game Thief is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Wardens say a black four-door Ford F-150 with black rims and a tonneau drive down over some slash and onto the Lundy Road at approximately 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was in the area around the same time the moose was shot.

The Maine Warden Service is asking anyone who might have any information about the pickup truck or the dead cow moose to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.

The Maine Warden Service and Operation Game Thief are looking for any information regarding a Black Ford F-150 with... Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Friday, November 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.