Three arrested for Bangor drug trafficking

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three Bangor residents were arrested Friday on drug charges after a three-month investigation.

31-year-old Douglas Morris, 45-year-old Shannon Jenkins, and 48-year-old Christopher Harvey are all charged with aggravated trafficking.

Maine drug agents investigated the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs from an apartment on Bolling Drive.

Bangor Police stopped Morris’s car Thursday morning.

He was wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Officials then searched the apartment where they say they found Jenkins, Harvey, and more illegal drugs.

All three were taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Bail was set at $50,000 for each.

