Third annual Camp Out Hunger event is making a difference in Kennebec County

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Would you live in a parking lot for a week to help fight hunger?

It’s happening at the third annual Camp Out Hunger event in Augusta.

Townsquare Media’s B98.5 and 92 Moose radio stations have been in the parking lot at Sam’s Club since Tuesday.

They’re accepting monetary donations and non-perishable food hoping to fill 52 feet of trucks with goods.

Donations benefit the Capital Region Salvation Army and the people of Kennebec County.

On average, around 20,000 people are food insecure in Kennebec County, including around 5,000 children.

”The need for food is always there.” says Townsquare Media Brand Manager Matt James. “We urge people outside of just this window, give to your local organizations. Whether it’s a food pantry, whether it’s your local Salvation Army chapter, please just give because the need is huge.”

They’ll be in the Sam’s Club parking lot through Saturday afternoon.

Donations can be dropped off at any hour.

Last year they raised $18,000 and thousands of pounds of food.

