State lawmakers, advocates call on CMP to stop corridor construction

Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers and No CMP Corridor leaders are calling on the parent company of CMP to immediately stop construction on the $1-billion power line.

In a virtual news conference Friday, they urged the company to honor the will of Maine people.

On Tuesday, 60% of voters supported Question 1 to end the project.

Following the election, the head of New England Clean Energy Corridor told us hundreds of Mainers were continuing construction work.

CMP’s parent company Avangrid filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the referendum question.

Speakers today called on the Department of Environmental Protection to suspend CMP’s lease and prioritize environmental protection.

State Representative Nicole Grohoski says this is why hundreds of Mainers are currently trying to replace CMP and Versant with the Pine Tree Power Company.

“CMP’s actions today are proof that this company is undeserving of monopoly privilege that has been granted by the state. It has continued to operate in bad faith and it can no longer be tolerated. CMP should respect the will of Maine voters who overwhelmingly rejected its greenwash powerline project and stop construction immediately,” Grohoski said.

A spokesperson for the DEP tells us the vote on question one remains under consideration.

We’re told they will be releasing a statement shortly.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.