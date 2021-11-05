Advertisement

Senators Collins, King secure grant funding for lobster industry research

The money comes from NOAA’s Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King Maine’s say the state’s lobster industry will be strengthened with more than $650,000 in grant funding.

It’s to support the long-term health and resiliency of Maine’s lobster industry.

The funds will be given out to the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve, the University of Maine and the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Collins and King say they hope this will help us understand the threats facing our lobster industry and give lobstermen the data and support needed to succeed.

