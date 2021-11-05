Police say no charges will be filed in connection with hazing incident involving Brunswick High School football team

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Brunswick police say no charges will be filed in connection with a hazing incident involving the Brunswick High School football team.

Police had been investigating the reported hazing and harassment that occurred during a team retreat in August.

A report from an investigation conducted by the school district says during the retreat, a football player was held down, and an adult toy was placed in his mouth.

As a result, the football team’s season was canceled and Dan Cooper was let go as football coach.

Today, Brunswick police say their investigation into the incident was closed and there was no evidence that any sexual assaults occurred.

Police also said the potential assault victims declined to pursue criminal charges.

Cooper has said he disagrees with his dismissal and intends to take some form of legal action.

