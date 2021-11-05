Police say a 17-year-old boy was murdered in Machias Thursday

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a 17-year-old boy from New York was murdered early Thursday morning in Machias.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

Police were called to High Street shortly after midnight Thursday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

It wasn’t until 8 a.m. that a woman found the body of the teenager in her yard.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were on scene all day investigating the death.

In an update, State Police are now asking the public’s help if they had seen anything suspicious in the area on the night of the incident.

They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

