Advertisement

Police: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing juvenile from North Carolina.

The 16-year-old girl was in a silver colored Toyota going through a construction area north of London, Kentucky, WYMT reported. The person that called 911 said they saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok.

The hand gestures signal violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence. Officials did not specify what the girl’s hand signals were, but the Canadian Women’s Foundation’s website shows a signal for help as a hand up, palm out, with the thumb tucked then folding the fingers down.

The person that called stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to responders.

Sheriff’s investigators said when they stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a missing juvenile reported missing on Tuesday morning in Ashville, North Carolina.

The suspect, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick, was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor over 12 but under 18.

He was taken to Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias
Data reflects Maine CDC case investigations starting Saturday
692 new COVID cases, four additional deaths according to Maine CDC
Mills announces more than $30M to help Mainers get through winter.
Governor Mills announces plan for money to help Mainers get through winter
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Authorities do not believe his death is suspicious.
Body of missing man washed ashore in Wilton

Latest News

The Black Bear Exchange is back at it trying to feed the University of Maine community this...
Black Bear Exchange Food Drive returns
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
Maine Congressional delegation, Gov. Mills call for US to reopen border with Canada
Gov. Mills happy for local businesses as Canadian border reopens next week
Dozens of others have chipped in buckets, too, ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.
Local lobsterman giving away buckets of lobsters for some lucky veterans
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat