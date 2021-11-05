Plenty of Sunshine This Afternoon, Great Weekend In Store!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will move to our east this afternoon leaving us with mostly sunny skies in its wake. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-40s for highs this afternoon. Plan on another cold night tonight with clear skies and light wind. Temperatures will drop to the 20s to near 30° by daybreak.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful weekend. A west/southwest wind will usher slightly warmer air back into the region for the weekend too. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to near 50°. An upper-level disturbance approaching from our west may push a few clouds into northern and western parts of the state Sunday but otherwise we’ll see plenty of sunshine and near or above average temperatures. Highs on Sunday will top off in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our pleasant, fall weather will continue early next week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday with highs mainly in the low to mid-50s. Tuesday looks like partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. At this point, it looks like we’ll stay storm free next week, with the next chance of any significant storminess holding off until next weekend.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 40°-47°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 21°-31°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

