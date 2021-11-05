Orono, Glenburn, Veazie firefighters work together for training facility

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to fighting fires, departments in Orono, Glenburn, and Veazie work together all the time.

It should be no surprise their combined efforts resulted in the Tri-Town Training facility.

“The structure was kind of a dream that a bunch of us had,” said Orono Fire Captain Kevin Sirois.

They wanted to be able to train firefighters, new and old, regularly.

“Training is absolutely paramount for any firefighter in any fire department, whether it be career, or volunteer, so having a place where we can come and practice the craft and our skills is essential for everything that we have to do,” explained Glenburn Fire Chief Chris Lavoie.

Before the training could start, they had to get the thing built.

“We’re looking somewhere, right around $15,000,” said Sirois. “We initially quoted everything to have it all done professionally, and it was somewhere around 50-grand.”

Thanks to some local donors - and doing a lot of the work themselves - this building is now operational.

“We work together quite regularly on building fires, so having a facility centrally located allows all three departments to either train together, if possible, or certainly work in a similar building,” said Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf.

“You correlate to a sporting event. You know, sports players practice regularly their craft, but they’re not always playing a game when they’re doing their training,” he went on to say. “So, we do exact same thing. We train regularly so when we’re faced with that situation of actual game day for us, we’re fluid with our skills. We know exactly what to do. We don’t have to think about what has to get done the minute you get out of the truck.”

