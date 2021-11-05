Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

