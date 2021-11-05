Local lobsterman giving away buckets of lobsters for some lucky veterans

HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A lobsterman in Harrington who gave away some of his catch to a few lucky veterans last year is at it, again.

Dozens of others have chipped in buckets, too, ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.

“I wanted to give back a little bit. So I posted I’d give five buckets away if anyone knew a veteran, throw their name down and I’d draw it out,” said Frank Thompson.

“Before it was over fellow fisherman jumped on. We gave 160 buckets of lobster away last year, which is crazy,” said Thompson.

Which inspired him to keep it going this year.

“They we’re all so thankful to even get recognized. It was pretty cool. It was one of the best things I’ve ever done. I’m lucky I get to do what I’m doing, and I’m not over in a desert somewhere sacking a gun around and getting shot at. So why not give them a little bit you know,” said Thompson.

The only snag in this year’s lobster lottery is that the price of lobster has nearly doubled from this time last year.

But local lobsterman are still lining up to be apart of this giveaway.

“Other fisherman that gave last year, you know, that was awesome. You going to do that again this year? I’ll help you know? If we can take something somewhere to help? It’s been pretty cool,” said Thompson.

This year they have collected around 50 buckets of lobster to giveaway.

But they hope that number will increase before the lottery drawing Sunday night.

After two years of giving back to those who’ve served, Thompson has his own message for what you can do this Veterans Day.

“It doesn’t have to be lobsters. Just give a veteran a thanks. You know that’s really all. They appreciate it,” said Thompson.

It’s not too late to submit a veteran you know for the lobster lottery drawing.

Reach out to Frank Thompson on Facebook, he has a post where you can comment the name of a local veteran.

The drawing will happen Sunday night, and he will coordinate with winners where they can pick up their free bucket of lobster ahead of Veteran’s Day.

