Hampden USPS Processing Facility ready for Holiday rush

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It is truly the season of giving for the United States Postal Service.

Overwhelming demand for holiday letters and packages is already hitting the processing facility in Hampden, which serves most of Northern, Central and Eastern Maine.

“This is our season - Christmas, the holidays in general,” said USPS strategic communications specialist Steve Doherty. “This is what we do best.”

It’s all hands on deck in Hampden. Record numbers of mail are being shipped as we approach the holiday season, and the post office is hard at work behind the scenes to get yours where it needs to go.

“400,000 letters a day coming through, and another 20,000 or so in packages, and that will increase dramatically as we get closer to the holiday,” Doherty said.

If you’re shipping any piece of mail north of Augusta, chances are it’s coming through Hampden. Staff is well-prepared for the increase in volume expected this holiday season.

“The pandemic really changed the way that people use the mail,” Doherty said. “Not just presents, but people are going out shipping toilet paper, groceries, everything to avoid a trip to the store. While we do see more people going back to brick-and-mortar shopping now, that trend really hasn’t completely reversed. So we’re expecting another big year this year in terms of parcels.”

The facility’s new parcel sorter - one of 112 new machines nationwide - helps move things faster.

“Everything was being done by hand. Now we have the parcel sorter, we can get it up to 3,200 pieces an hour,” said plan manager Joy Hawkins.

While it’s always better to mail your holiday cards and gifts early, officials say you have until December 17 to guarantee Christmas delivery.

“Ship early, ship now, ship early,’ Hawkins said. “We’re ready for you. You can rely on the Postal Service. We’re here to help, we’re here to serve.”

The Postal Service is looking for new employees. No experience is required. You can find out more at usps.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.