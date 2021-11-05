Advertisement

Gran Fondo Hincapie cycling event coming to Bangor in 2022

Cyclist
Cyclist(Storyblocks)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The City of Bangor will play host to a world-class amateur cycling event next summer.

The 2022 Bangor Gran Fondo Hincapie Series has been set for August 6th.

The event focuses on recreation and fun with a competitive spirit.

The routes are still in development but are planned to start and finish on the Bangor waterfront after scenic rides of 15, 50, and 80 miles.

”George Hincapie is a well-known professional cyclist.” said Kerrie Tripp, Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I believe he did the Tour De France seventeen times. When he retired he started some of these fun run Gran Fondo events. He’s done mostly in the southern half of the united states. Bangor is the first northern location to host one of these so we just couldn’t be more excited about it.”

“We at Hincapie events are so excited to expand our series of events to Bangor, Maine in 2022. Bangor has everything we look for in an event town. The way the community welcomed us on our visit and the quality of the riding, food, and beer, we knew that it was the next home for Gran Fondo Hincapie,” said Joe Coddington, Technical Director at Gran Fondo Hincapie.

They’re expecting between 500 and 800 riders for the first year of the event.

Find our more at https://hincapie.com/granfondo/bangor/ or https://www.visitbangormaine.com/

