Advertisement

Gov. Mills happy for local businesses as Canadian border reopens next week

The move ends a 19-month freeze of travel due to the pandemic.
Maine Congressional delegation, Gov. Mills call for US to reopen border with Canada
Maine Congressional delegation, Gov. Mills call for US to reopen border with Canada
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The U.S. is preparing to reopen its border with Canada for all nonessential travel, starting Monday.

It’s good news for Mainers and their businesses that have been closed off from the country.

The move ends a 19-month freeze of travel due to the pandemic.

Governor Mills announced last month the state will give more than $5.5 million to dozens of charter transportation companies and businesses disrupted by the border closure.

The money comes from the federal pandemic relief fund.

The Governor says she is excited to help revive the customer base for our state.

”Happy to see those restrictions lifted we need our Canadian friends to come here again and feel free to enter the country and likewise it’s a two way street so i’m happy for places like the businesses on the border towns,” Mills said.

Travelers from Canada must be fully vaccinated to cross the border.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias
Data reflects Maine CDC case investigations starting Saturday
692 new COVID cases, four additional deaths according to Maine CDC
Mills announces more than $30M to help Mainers get through winter.
Governor Mills announces plan for money to help Mainers get through winter
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Authorities do not believe his death is suspicious.
Body of missing man washed ashore in Wilton

Latest News

The Black Bear Exchange is back at it trying to feed the University of Maine community this...
Black Bear Exchange Food Drive returns
Dozens of others have chipped in buckets, too, ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.
Local lobsterman giving away buckets of lobsters for some lucky veterans
Orono, Glenburn, Veazie build training facility for departments.
Orono, Glenburn, Veazie firefighters work together for training facility
Senators Collins, King secure grant funding for lobster industry research