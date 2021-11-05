Gov. Mills happy for local businesses as Canadian border reopens next week

Maine (WABI) - The U.S. is preparing to reopen its border with Canada for all nonessential travel, starting Monday.

It’s good news for Mainers and their businesses that have been closed off from the country.

The move ends a 19-month freeze of travel due to the pandemic.

Governor Mills announced last month the state will give more than $5.5 million to dozens of charter transportation companies and businesses disrupted by the border closure.

The money comes from the federal pandemic relief fund.

The Governor says she is excited to help revive the customer base for our state.

”Happy to see those restrictions lifted we need our Canadian friends to come here again and feel free to enter the country and likewise it’s a two way street so i’m happy for places like the businesses on the border towns,” Mills said.

Travelers from Canada must be fully vaccinated to cross the border.

