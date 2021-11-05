Ellsworth to hold recount for school board race

ELLSOWRTH, Maine (WABI) - And recount is scheduled for Monday in Ellsworth for the school board race between Casey Hardwick and Abigail Miller.

Miller had 919 votes while Hardwick had 886.

It will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Ellsworth City Hall council chambers and will also broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.

Immediately following the recount there will be an emergency Special Council meeting to accept the results.

