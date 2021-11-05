Advertisement

Ellsworth to hold recount for school board race

Abigail Miller had 919 votes while Casey Hardwick had 886.
Ellsworth School Board
Ellsworth School Board
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
ELLSOWRTH, Maine (WABI) - And recount is scheduled for Monday in Ellsworth for the school board race between Casey Hardwick and Abigail Miller.

Miller had 919 votes while Hardwick had 886.

It will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Ellsworth City Hall council chambers and will also broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.

Immediately following the recount there will be an emergency Special Council meeting to accept the results.

