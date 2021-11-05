COVID-19 cases at Maine schools going up

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 161 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to a weekly update from the Maine Department of Education.

Over the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 3,300 cases.

These numbers are up from last week’s update which saw 144 outbreaks and 2,900 cases.

According to the DOE, Sanford High School again has the largest outbreak with 43 cases over the last 30 days.

Winslow Elementary and Lawrence High are reporting 39 cases. Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School has 33.

Across Penobscot County, Brewer Community School has recorded 28 cases over the last 30 days. Nokomis Middle and High Schools, Bangor High School, Hampden Academy, and Hermon Middle and High Schools are also experiencing outbreaks.

