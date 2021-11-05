Chilly tonight; beautiful weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting over the northeast this evening. This is allowing for clear skies tonight and cool temperatures with lows in the 20s for most places. Frost will mostly likely develop. The high pressure system will remain in control through the weekend, meaning lots of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

Calm and mostly sunny conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday. A weak disturbance and associated cold front will move through sometime Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. This could bring a few showers to the area. There is another chance of showers Thursday night, but a greater chance of rain exists this weekend as a low pressure system moves through.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 21-32°. West wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs 44-52°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 47-54°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mod 50s. West wind 5-15 mph.

