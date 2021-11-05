Advertisement

Brewer business offers free haircuts in honor of Veteran’s Day

Free haircuts at Main St. Barber and Beauty
Free haircuts at Main St. Barber and Beauty(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A barber shop in Brewer is once again giving back to those who have served our country.

For the fourth year. Main Street Beauty & Barber is offering free haircuts to veterans and active military.

The special promotion is in honor of Veteran’s Day but they’re giving the free cuts all next week.

Both men’s and women’s cuts are being offered.

They say just talking with veterans is payment enough.

”They tell us all their stories about family and what they’ve been through.” says owner Coleen Patterson. “It’s interesting. It’s unreal. I love listening to it, I do.”

Susan Darling is a barber and stylist. “We are suggesting that they call ahead and book an appointment just because we had so many last year, but we also can take walk-ins.”

You can call 207-356-7641 to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias
Data reflects Maine CDC case investigations starting Saturday
692 new COVID cases, four additional deaths according to Maine CDC
Mills announces more than $30M to help Mainers get through winter.
Governor Mills announces plan for money to help Mainers get through winter
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Authorities do not believe his death is suspicious.
Body of missing man washed ashore in Wilton

Latest News

Chilly tonight; beautiful weekend
Donations to Camp Out Hunger support the Capital Region Salvation Army
Third annual Camp Out Hunger event is making a difference in Kennebec County
Cyclist
Gran Fondo Hincapie cycling event coming to Bangor in 2022
CMP Corridor
State lawmakers, advocates call on CMP to stop corridor construction