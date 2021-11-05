Brewer business offers free haircuts in honor of Veteran’s Day

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A barber shop in Brewer is once again giving back to those who have served our country.

For the fourth year. Main Street Beauty & Barber is offering free haircuts to veterans and active military.

The special promotion is in honor of Veteran’s Day but they’re giving the free cuts all next week.

Both men’s and women’s cuts are being offered.

They say just talking with veterans is payment enough.

”They tell us all their stories about family and what they’ve been through.” says owner Coleen Patterson. “It’s interesting. It’s unreal. I love listening to it, I do.”

Susan Darling is a barber and stylist. “We are suggesting that they call ahead and book an appointment just because we had so many last year, but we also can take walk-ins.”

You can call 207-356-7641 to set up an appointment.

