Black Bear Exchange Food Drive returns

The Black Bear Exchange is back at it trying to feed the University of Maine community this...
The Black Bear Exchange is back at it trying to feed the University of Maine community this holiday season.(WJHG/WECP)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Exchange is back at it trying to feed the University of Maine community this holiday season.

The second annual campus wide food drive is underway.

It began the first of the month and runs through December 17th.

The on campus food pantry offers anyone that needs it up to 15 items a week.

Donating at least three items can help you land some UMaine swag this year, too.

“If you bring your donations to the bookstore or the Bear Necessities store, you get a 30% off coupon to use at the bookstore,” explained Auxiliary Services Executive Director, Richard Young. “You can also drop it off at the residence halls or our dining facilities on campus. They also collect them, but the discount is when you drop it off at the bookstore.”

“Things that are kind of high nutrition staples that we really need to be able to have for our students, but honestly, anything is good to go as long as it’s not expired food,” said Lisa Morin, Coordinator for the Bodwell Center. “That’s the only thing. We always say that there’s something out there for everybody. Our students love a little bit of variety.”

Last year, the Black Bear Exchange distributed 74,000 pounds of food to 3,300 people.

