Augusta Children’s Center closing in on fundraising goal

Public donations up to $1 million will be matched by the Harold Alfond Foundation.
Children’s Center in Augusta
Children's Center in Augusta
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Children’s Center in Augusta has raised more than $4 million for its expansion efforts.

They’ve now opened up the public phase of their capital campaign.

The center provides early intervention services and treatment therapies for special needs children ages six weeks to six years.

There have been more than 100 kids on the program waitlist for years, and that number climbed as high as 200 last year.

Children’s Center is planning to add sections that create specialized environments for the needs of the children in each wing.

According to Executive Director Jeff Johnson, the field has grown massively over the years and just a little support goes a long way.

“Given the right therapies, and given the right treatment and supports, kids with special needs can progress in phenomenal ways if they’re given the right environment, the right interventions, and the right therapy,” Johnson said. “To take the time and to give hard-earned resources to Children’s Center in our capital campaign to get these kids off this waiting list, it just means the world to us, and I’m very, very grateful, as is our whole organization.”

Public donations up to $1 million will be matched by the Harold Alfond Foundation.

You can donate at AChampionInEveryChild.org.

