606 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths

74 patients with COVID in critical care, 37 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting seven additional deaths related to COVID-19- two in Washington County and one each in Penobscot, Androscoggin, Oxford, Somerset and Aroostook counties.

There are also 606 new cases.

5,920 new booster shots were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

70.33% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases(WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 62 new cases.

61 in Kennebec, 56 in Somerset, and 21 in Washington counties.

220 people are hospitalized with the virus, at last check.

74 are in critical care.

37 are on a ventilator.

