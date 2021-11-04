Youngest Mainers could be vaccine eligible by next year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 arrive in Maine - the work to vaccinate them is underway and is expected to pick up steam next week....

That leaves one segment of the population still ineligible.

So far only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization for the 5-11 age group.

Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC reports that companies are expanding those efforts get authorization for those 6 months to 4 years old.

“That group, the clinical trials are still underway,” said Shah. “I don’t yet know when they will be fully enrolled and the data will be available to say nothing of submitted to the FDA and the CDC, what we’ve been told and I’ve been told that it’ll be 2022, but I don’t know when in 2022 at all.”

According to U.S. Census data there are around 71,000 children in Maine under the age of 5.

