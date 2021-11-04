University of Maine student enrollment reaches record high

ORONO Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has announced their enrollment for the fall semester has reached a record high.

Nearly 12,000 students are on campus this fall, an increase of 2.1% from Fall of 2020.

UMaine officials say it’s the highest Orono-based enrollment of undergraduate, graduate, and early college students in the 153-year history of student enrollment.

“UMaine students participate in research, innovation and exploratory learning that defines tomorrow,” says University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “It is a fantastic time to be a Black Bear with new investments and opportunities coming to our flagship campus. We are pleased more students are choosing the comprehensive, success-focused educational experience we provide at the University of Maine.”

“Student success is a strategic priority for us and we are thrilled that so many students have chosen UMaine,” says UMaine’s Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost John Volin. “Recruiting students here at home and attracting more talent to our state are important for Maine’s skilled workforce. The vast majority of our students will have the opportunity to work with employers in internship, clinical or research experiences, which often lead to fulfilling careers here in Maine.”

The growth at UMaine comes at a time when national higher education enrollment has fallen more than 6% over the last two years, in part, due to the pandemic.

The number of students graduating from Maine high schools is also in the midst of a decades-long decline expected to continue until at least 2037.

