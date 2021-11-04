Stockton Springs police officer accused of sex crimes involving a teenager

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - A part-time Stockton Springs police officer is accused of sex crimes involving a teenager.

The Bangor Daily News reports 32-year-old Christopher Hast of Rockland is charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault.

Court documents say he assaulted the 15-year-old girl at least a dozen times over the course of about six months.

The Maine State Police started the investigation October 29th after the victim told a school counselor about the assault.

The BDN reports Hast denies having sex with her.

He is currently on unpaid administrative leave and is being held on $10,000 bail.

