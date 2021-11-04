Advertisement

Spontaneous combustion may have caused PERC plant fire, officials say

Crews from five towns responded to the fire at Penobscot Energy Recovery Company around 10:30...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A flare-up in a trash pile led to to a fire at an Orrington waste facility Thursday morning.

Crews from five towns responded to the fire at Penobscot Energy Recovery Company around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in what’s called the tipping room.

It’s a space where all the waste is loaded.

We’re told over time, heat builds up in the waste pile and can lead to spontaneous combustion, which can lead to a fire.

The fire caused heavy smoke which could be see as far away as Hampden.

“On a normal day, there isn’t smoke and steam coming from the plant. and it looks like it’s coming right out of the room. i don’t see any flames, but it definitely looks pretty questionable,” one Hampden homeowner told TV5.

Officials say they had the fire under control before noon.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told this type of fire is not uncommon at the PERC plant.

