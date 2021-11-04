Advertisement

Sen. Collins questions top health officials on federal COVID-19 response

Senator Susan Collins is a member of the U.S. Senate Health Committee, which met Thursday
Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday
Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins had a chance to question some of the country’s top health officials at a hearing Thursday morning in Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky were among those to appear in front of the Senate Health Committee, which Collins is a member of.

They were there to address the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her questioning of Dr. Fauci, Collins said she believes in the efficacy of vaccines but had a question about the role they’re playing in Maine’s ability to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Can you explain to me why a state that has done a terrific job at getting people vaccinated is seeing this surge in cases?” Collins asked in closing her question to Fauci.

“I think there are probably confounding multiple factors going into the difficult situation that your citizens in your state are going through. But, there’s no doubt that the vaccines, clearly, are much, much better in the sense of protecting you from infection, hospitalizations, or death compared to the unvaccinated,” Fauci answered, in part.

Collins also pushed Walensky on CDC policy when it comes to keeping kids in school.

Collins said the CDC should come out in favor of a test-to-stay model when it comes to asymptomatic students potentially exposed to COVID-19 as opposed to strict quarantine requirements.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
County by county breakdown of newly recorded cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
663 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Alec James Packard
‘A sweet little boy’: Community supports family of Maine boy killed in fire

Latest News

The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation...
College of the Atlantic named “Greenest College” in America for 6th straight year
Jax currently has three-hundred positions available at both its Ellsworth and Bar Harbor...
Jackson Lab building year-round employee housing in Bar Harbor
CMP Corridor construction
Environmental group asks Maine DEP to halt CMP corridor construction
Damien Schenk mug shot
Bangor man accused of fracturing infant son’s skull, ribs