Sen. Collins questions top health officials on federal COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins had a chance to question some of the country’s top health officials at a hearing Thursday morning in Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky were among those to appear in front of the Senate Health Committee, which Collins is a member of.

They were there to address the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her questioning of Dr. Fauci, Collins said she believes in the efficacy of vaccines but had a question about the role they’re playing in Maine’s ability to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Can you explain to me why a state that has done a terrific job at getting people vaccinated is seeing this surge in cases?” Collins asked in closing her question to Fauci.

“I think there are probably confounding multiple factors going into the difficult situation that your citizens in your state are going through. But, there’s no doubt that the vaccines, clearly, are much, much better in the sense of protecting you from infection, hospitalizations, or death compared to the unvaccinated,” Fauci answered, in part.

Collins also pushed Walensky on CDC policy when it comes to keeping kids in school.

Collins said the CDC should come out in favor of a test-to-stay model when it comes to asymptomatic students potentially exposed to COVID-19 as opposed to strict quarantine requirements.

