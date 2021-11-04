A Pleasant Fall Day Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the area will provide us a with nice Thursday. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will reach the low to mid-40s for highs under partly to mostly sunny skies. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and with light winds expected, we will see another cold night. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s to around 30° from north to south across the state by daybreak.

High pressure will continue to bring us some pleasant, fall weather for tomorrow and Saturday. Friday will be a bright and cool day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s. Temperatures will improve a bit as we head into the weekend, climbing back to more seasonable readings. Saturday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40 to near 50°. An upper-level disturbance approaching from our west will push a few more clouds into the area Sunday otherwise Sunday looks good too. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday with afternoon highs in the in the upper 40s to low 50s. Low pressure is forecast to pass well offshore on Monday keeping our weather quiet. An upper-level disturbance crossing the state Monday will give us a bit of cloudiness on its way through with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Monday’s temperatures will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. Our next chance of showers could arrive for Wednesday although there is quite a bit of uncertainty in the data with this so we’ll keep you posted. At this point, no significant storminess is in our cards for at least the next week or so with maybe something headed our way next weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 40°-47°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows between 22°-32°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light and variable.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

