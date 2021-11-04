Advertisement

Judge denies reduced sentence request for woman convicted of killing four-year-old

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has denied the request for a reduced sentence from the woman convicted of killing her fiancé's four year old granddaughter in Wiscasset... that according to the Bangor Daily News.

Shawna Gatto is serving 50 years for the murder of Kendall Chick in 2017.

She asked a judge last month to review her sentencing.

Gatto hoped to change her plea to “no contest”. She had pleaded “not guilty.”

Gatto blamed her lawyers, saying she didn’t fully understand her plea options before the trial.

The judge reportedly said in his decision that was not the case.

