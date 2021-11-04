Advertisement

High Pressure Taking Charge

By Steve McKay
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bright, brisk day for the Pine Tree State today, with northernmost counties serving as an exception as a weak upper level disturbance floated through.  That disturbance has been responsible for triggering some cloud cover along with just a few isolated snow flurries. The rest of Maine?  Bright sky!

High pressure is going to set-up shop across the region, which means we are in for a string of sun-soaked days.  Temperatures will be crisp, with each day bringing slight moderation with daily highs.  With the high in place, sunshine will abound Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and yes.....into the new work week as well.

Looking ahead, a rather potent low pressure system will approach early next week (Monday night into Tuesday) but at this point it appears the low will track too far south to have much of an impact on our weather story.  It’s a system that bears watching, and we will certainly do just that.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with lows ranging in the upper 20s.

Friday: Sunshine, highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s; lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the upper 40s.

