Environmental group asks Maine DEP to halt CMP corridor construction

CMP Corridor construction
CMP Corridor construction(Susannah Warner)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Natural Resources Council of Maine on Thursday filed a motion with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to halt construction of Central Maine Power’s corridor.

Maine voters on Tuesday approved Question 1, which bans the New England Clean Energy Connect electricity corridor that would bring hydropower from Quebec, Canada, and connect it to the New England grid in Lewiston.

Construction has continued on the project since Tuesday’s vote.

The NRCM said it requested the stay from the Maine DEP “to protect the people Maine from the irreparable harm that will result from CMP’s continued clearing and construction.”

“On Tuesday, Maine people overwhelming voted to terminate the CMP corridor, yet the next day CMP continued cutting down trees in Western Maine as if nothing happened and then filed a lawsuit to overturn the vote. The DEP has a responsibility to the people of Maine to defend the meaning of our vote and respect this new law. The Commissioner should immediately stay CMP’s permit to prohibit any further damage to Western Maine,” NRCM staff scientist Nick Bennett said in a statement.

CMP’s parent company Avangrid has filed a lawsuit in Maine Superior Court challenging the constitutionality of Question 1.

NECEC President & CEO Thorn Dickinson said Wednesday the lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction to block the referendum.

“The issue in this proceeding is straightforward: is it permissible to legislatively deprive a developer of the right to complete a project, after all, federal and state executive agencies have issued final permits,” the motion said, “and after substantial construction has occurred and substantial expenditures have been made? Under Maine law, the answer is “No,” Dickinson said.

The motion argues the vote can’t be lawfully applied retroactively to stop an approved, $1 billion project already underway.

As of Thursday morning, a hearing had not been scheduled on the lawsuit.

