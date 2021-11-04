Advertisement

College of the Atlantic named “Greenest College” in America for 6th straight year

The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation programs, use of renewable energy, and reliance on local food systems.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor has been named the greenest college in America, according to the Princeton Review’s 2022 Guide to Green Colleges.

The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation programs, use of renewable energy, and reliance on local food systems. COA received high marks for regional and organic foods, a strong culture of waste diversion, and a broad commitment to sustainability-focused academics.

It’s the sixth year in a row the school has captured the Princeton Review’s number one ranking.

”Ecology and sustainability and ‘greenness’ isn’t a marketing ploy for College of the Atlantic,” said COA President Darron Collins. “This is in our DNA, and we’re excited by the fact that we’re number one. We also think we’ve really earned it. We’ve worked really, really hard at it.”

For more information on sustainability programs and curriculum at College of the Atlantic, visit coa.edu.

