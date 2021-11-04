Challenger Learning Center preparing for Veteran’s Day mission

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is gearing up for a special Veterans Day mission.

Families will have the chance to be engineers and astronauts to work together and save the Apollo 13 mission.

The event is free for all families of current serving military, retired military, and veterans.

Ticket priority will be given to those families, but non-military families are welcome to join the waitlist.

If selected, non-military families will be asked to make a donation to the program.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says everyone will get a bag with the right tools to try to replicate fixing the filter of the space craft.

”The Apollo 13 challenge is fun because it has the history of some awesome moon missions that have happened, and it’s problem solving. It’s saying, okay, engineers have these tools available for them. How could they fix the problem and keep the astronauts safe, which is a top priority for all NASA missions even to this day,” Hibbard said.

The event takes place Thursday, November 11th, from either 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The activity is designed for anyone ages seven and up.

For more information on this and upcoming camps, you can head to astronaut.org.

