Advertisement

Caring Community Cupboard preparing to open in Old Town

The next two Tuesdays, they will be open to take donations or have people fill out applications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Caring Community Cupboard
Caring Community Cupboard(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A new community food pantry is opening on Main Street in Old Town.

The Caring Community Cupboard is now accepting donations as they prepare to open November 23rd.

Director Linda Byrant says she and assistant director Gerri Viitala teamed up after seeing a growing need for the pantry within the community.

The next two Tuesdays, they will be open to take donations or have people fill out applications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After that, they will be open every Tuesday from 10-12 and 4-6.

”We want to help people up, not just help them out. We want to not just fill their bellies, but fill their minds as well. We have a number of projects that we’re going to be rolling on eventually to help people understand how they can help their way of life,” Bryant said.

Bryant says they plan to have cooking and sewing classes and teach folks how to budget.

They will be hosting the first of many fundraising events on Sunday, November 14th.

It’s a 5K walk or run that starts at the Old Town YMCA.

They will be hosting a Turkey Drive at the Old Town Hannaford on November 20th as well.

They are also currently accepting donations for their Holiday Basket Raffle on December 18th and 19th.

For information on all of the events you can call Laura Anderson at 949-4765.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
County by county breakdown of newly recorded cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
663 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Alec James Packard
‘A sweet little boy’: Community supports family of Maine boy killed in fire

Latest News

Challenger Learning Center preparing for Veteran’s Day mission
Bangor leaf pickup starts
Bangor leaf collection starts Nov. 1
Holden Police hosting Candy from a Cop
Holden Police Dept. hosting ‘Candy from a Cop’
State officials broke ground with KVCAP for New Affordable Housing Project
State officials broke ground on New Affordable Housing Project in Skowhegan