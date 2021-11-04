Caring Community Cupboard preparing to open in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A new community food pantry is opening on Main Street in Old Town.

The Caring Community Cupboard is now accepting donations as they prepare to open November 23rd.

Director Linda Byrant says she and assistant director Gerri Viitala teamed up after seeing a growing need for the pantry within the community.

The next two Tuesdays, they will be open to take donations or have people fill out applications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After that, they will be open every Tuesday from 10-12 and 4-6.

”We want to help people up, not just help them out. We want to not just fill their bellies, but fill their minds as well. We have a number of projects that we’re going to be rolling on eventually to help people understand how they can help their way of life,” Bryant said.

Bryant says they plan to have cooking and sewing classes and teach folks how to budget.

They will be hosting the first of many fundraising events on Sunday, November 14th.

It’s a 5K walk or run that starts at the Old Town YMCA.

They will be hosting a Turkey Drive at the Old Town Hannaford on November 20th as well.

They are also currently accepting donations for their Holiday Basket Raffle on December 18th and 19th.

For information on all of the events you can call Laura Anderson at 949-4765.

