Body of missing man washed ashore in Wilton

WILTON, Maine (SUN JOURNAL) - The body of a missing Wilton man was found Monday on the shore of Wilson Lake in Wilton.

According to the Sun Journal, 31-year old Eric Winchester was reported missing Saturday night by a family member concerned about his well being.

His body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death but authorities do not believe it is suspicious.

