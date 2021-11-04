Belfast’s “Broke Neck Santa” ornaments for sale in fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Since the late 1970s, a set of Christmas decorations including a Santa figure with its head at an unusual angle has been set up every year by the fire department.

The Santa quickly earned the name “Broke Neck Santa” among locals, for obvious reasons.

Our Town Belfast is releasing glass tree ornament replicas of the iconic figure.

Funds from sales will support future Our Town Belfast projects.

The first ornament was presented Thursday to retired Fire Chief Jim Richards, who left the position this fall.

Current Fire Chief Patrick Richards was also at the unveiling. ”My grandfather, Jim Richards, has been dedicated enough to put these ornaments up and Christmas lights downtown over the last 47 years as he’s been chief.”

Chief Patrick Richards says traditions are the glue that keeps the community together.

For more information, including where to buy an ornament, visit https://ourtownbelfast.org/brokenecksanta/

