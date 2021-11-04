Advertisement

Bangor man accused of fracturing infant son’s skull, ribs

Damien Schenk mug shot
Damien Schenk mug shot(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is behind bars after police say he fractured his now eight-week-old son’s skull and ribs.

Damien Schenk, 19, is facing two counts each of assault on a child under the age of six, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless conduct.

Bangor Police say they were called to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in mid-October for the report of an infant with a skull fracture. They say Schenk admitted to dropping the then five-week-old who hit his head on the floor. No charges were filed at the time.

Police were called again last week when the baby’s doctor discovered a rib fracture. According to authorities, Schenk said he squeezed his son while he was crying.

The baby is now with his mother with supervision by Maine DHHS.

Schenk was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance today.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
County by county breakdown of newly recorded cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
663 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Alec James Packard
‘A sweet little boy’: Community supports family of Maine boy killed in fire

Latest News

The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation...
College of the Atlantic named “Greenest College” in America for 6th straight year
Jax currently has three-hundred positions available at both its Ellsworth and Bar Harbor...
Jackson Lab building year-round employee housing in Bar Harbor
CMP Corridor construction
Environmental group asks Maine DEP to halt CMP corridor construction
Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday
Sen. Collins questions top health officials on federal COVID-19 response