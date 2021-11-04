Bangor man accused of fracturing infant son’s skull, ribs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is behind bars after police say he fractured his now eight-week-old son’s skull and ribs.

Damien Schenk, 19, is facing two counts each of assault on a child under the age of six, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless conduct.

Bangor Police say they were called to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in mid-October for the report of an infant with a skull fracture. They say Schenk admitted to dropping the then five-week-old who hit his head on the floor. No charges were filed at the time.

Police were called again last week when the baby’s doctor discovered a rib fracture. According to authorities, Schenk said he squeezed his son while he was crying.

The baby is now with his mother with supervision by Maine DHHS.

Schenk was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance today.

