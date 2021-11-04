700 Maine employers, 270K workers affected by federal vaccine, testing mandate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The federal government announced Thursday that its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees will take effect on Jan. 4.

In Maine, 700 private employers with 270,000 workers are affected by the rule that requires workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

Maine employment lawyer Peter Lowe said while there will be legal challenges to the mandate, companies can’t wait to comply.

“There will be an avalanche of litigation, and what employers have to do is comply with the rule until a court that has jurisdiction over them says, ‘Don’t,’” Lowe said.

Most Maine companies, including Lee Auto Malls, which has 400 employees at 17 dealerships, are reviewing the policy published Thursday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Lee Auto said it has not hired anyone who is unvaccinated since President Joe Biden announced in September that the vaccine mandate was coming.

Hannaford, which has 800 employees, has no vaccine mandate of its own. Financial technology service provider WEX is one of the rare Maine companies with its own mandate.

Legally, Lowe suggests the government’s case for a new emergency standard for vaccinations is weakened by the testing loophole.

“If there is a grave danger shouldn’t you have exclusively just a vaccine mandate and no alternative?” Lowe said.

Retailers L.L. Bean and Marden’s did not respond to WMTW News 8′s request for comment, but the head of the Retail Association of Maine said members appreciate that the mandate does not take effect until after the busy holiday season.

Maine is among two-dozen states where OSHA rules apply to public sector employees as well. That means the vaccine mandate will apply to Maine’s public workers.

“Any town, city, school department – school departments are often the biggest employer in communities – if they have more than 100 employees then this will apply to them,” Lowe said.

To comply with the Jan. 4 effective date, unvaccinated who do not want to submit to weekly testing must start getting their Pfizer or Moderna shots in the next three weeks to be fully vaccinated in time.

