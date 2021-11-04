692 new COVID cases, four additional deaths according to Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC is reporting four additional deaths related to COVID as of Wednesday.

Two in Cumberland County and one each in Penobscot and York Counties.

There are also 692 new coronavirus cases.

70.50% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

6,393 new COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 5,708 are booster shots.

Hancock County has 69 new cases, Penobscot with 62, Kennebec has 61 and 22 in Washington County.

At last check, 216 people were hospitalized with the virus.

76 are in critical care.

37 are on a ventilator.

