Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer

ATHENS/HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - A senseless killing - that is what the Maine Warden Service is calling an incident in what’s known as the deer belt of the state.

Three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.

“This is not hunting. This is not a sportsman act. This is an absolute poacher,” said Sergeant Chris Simmons of the Maine Warden Service.

The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public’s help after three deer were found dead in a field Athens, right across the Athens/Harmony town line.

Wardens believe the doe and two fawns were shot from a vehicle earlier this week and left dead.

“It’s just a senseless killing,” he said.

Wardens say they received a call Tuesday night from a landowner on the South Road who found the deer.

Another witness told them they heard six to seven shots earlier this week.

Wardens believe more than one person is involved.

“There’s no question that they knew those deer dropped and their intent was to shoot them and leave them because they were all shot.” he said. “Two of them were shot in the neck. One was shot through the back and these deer didn’t move an inch after they were shot.”

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Whoever did this, I can assure you if the crime lab doesn’t know them, the district attorneys already do know who they are,” said Simmons.

On Wednesday, six game wardens were called in to investigate. That’s roughly one-third of the entire Greenville division. With that many working the case, its costing thousands of dollars for sportsmen around the state.

“The impact it has from Emden to Bangor, from Dexter down through Corinna, Etna, and that area, there’s no game warden right now because we’re all working on this,” he said.

Sergeant Chris Simmons since they are being overrun with other complaints, they’re urging the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“It’s not someone bringing it home to feed a family. It’s just shooting it and leaving it,” said Simmons. “Was it the ‘posted’ sign right here that ticks them off? We don’t know. But, I can assure you of one thing, by doing what they did there’s going to be more of those put up. That doesn’t stop posted property, that will increase posted property acts like this.”

Whomever is responsible will face multiple charges and thousands of dollars of violations. Jail time is likely, too.

If you have any information about this incident call, 1-800-ALERT-US or submit a violation here.

