Tremont votes to pause new campgrounds

Tremont campground sign
Tremont campground sign(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - Voters in Tremont passed an ordinance that pauses new campgrounds in town.

There is only one campground affected: the Acadia Wilderness Lodge.

The moratorium lasts 180 days, and may be extended for additional 180-day periods.

The campground has been highly contentious among people who argue it will lead to overcrowding and noise complaints.

James and Kenya Hopkins, who run the campground, had already altered their project from what was originally proposed.

They reduced it by almost 100 campsites and removed all RV’s - measures that were necessary to get clearance from the planning board.

James said he doesn’t know what changes might be proposed as the land use ordinance is reviewed, but he’s more than willing to work with the town.

”Depending on what they come up with for changes to their ordinances via the moratorium, right now we’re just really happy with what we have. But also, we’re open-ears as well to see what small things the town is thinking could improve, and we’ll respond to them as they come,” said James, Acadia Wilderness Lodge chief operating officer.

Hopkins says people who may have questions about the project can direct them to the town office or planning board.

