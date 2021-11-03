Advertisement

‘A sweet little boy’: Community supports family of Maine boy killed in fire

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate Tuesday’s fire in South Paris that...
The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate Tuesday’s fire in South Paris that killed a 5-year-old boy.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - As the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate Tuesday’s fire in South Paris that killed a 5-year-old boy, the community is rallying to support the family.

Family members on Wednesday identified the boy as Alec James Packard.

“He was a typical 5-year-old. A sweet little boy, just a sweet little boy,” said family member Bobby Clark-Fogg.

The boy’s mother was able to get her two infant girls out of the home safely but could not save her son.

The community has started fundraisers to help the Packard family after their home was destroyed in the fire.

Clark-Fogg said what the family is going through is unimaginable.

“I saw them last night, and as anyone can imagine, this is every parent’s worst nightmare, and nobody would ever want to go through this,” Clark-Fogg said.

People can drop off donations at the Cut Loose Salon in Norway from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Opportunities Enterprises Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
Campaign 2021
Maine Election Day 2021 resources
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Bangor trolley crash
City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor

Latest News

You have to have gotten the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
All Mainers age 5 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Cold Night On The Way
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Central Maine Power’s parent company files lawsuit challenging constitutionality of Question 1
Due to global supply chain issues on a number of basic necessities for the program, they are...
Meals on Wheels needs your help to feed Mainers in need this year