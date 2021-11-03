State trooper remembered as humble, caring family man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Law enforcement officers from around New England joined family and friends to celebrate the life of a New Hampshire State Police trooper killed when a tractor trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was remembered Wednesday as a kind and caring trooper who put his family first and spent his free time coaching baseball and snowmobiling.

Col. Nathan Noyes, who leads the State Police, called Sherill a “trooper’s trooper,’ who served the state “with honor and pride.”

Sherrill was working at the site of an overnight paving project early Thursday when the crash occurred.

