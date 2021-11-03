Advertisement

State trooper remembered as humble, caring family man

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill(Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Law enforcement officers from around New England joined family and friends to celebrate the life of a New Hampshire State Police trooper killed when a tractor trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was remembered Wednesday as a kind and caring trooper who put his family first and spent his free time coaching baseball and snowmobiling.

Col. Nathan Noyes, who leads the State Police, called Sherill a “trooper’s trooper,’ who served the state “with honor and pride.”

Sherrill was working at the site of an overnight paving project early Thursday when the crash occurred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

