Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

