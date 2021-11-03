Skies Clear Tonight. Below Freezing Lows For Most

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance continues to move across the region this evening. This will bring a few spotty showers & even a few flakes across northern locations. Once this disturbance passes, conditions will dry up & skies will clear overnight. This will lead to a cold night as lows across the region will drop below freezing with even a few spots in the low 20s towards the north.

High pressure will build in across the east coast for the rest of the week. This will keep us under mostly sunny skies. Highs both Thursday & Friday will reach the mid to upper 40s.

By the weekend, mostly sunny skies will continue. Highs will bump up slightly and will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Overall a pleasant weekend on the way.

Still watching a series of low pressure systems will move up the east coast. With the way the present setup looks, high pressure will help to direct the first low offshore. The second low is where things potentially change by early next week. The high could slip farther to our east allowing the low to move up the east coast and could potentially bring some impacts to the region.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers early. Skies clearing with below freezing lows. Winds out of the WNW around 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chilly start to the day. Expect mostly sunny withs highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Frosty morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 40s & low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Watching a low pressure system that could bring impacts to coastal locations.

