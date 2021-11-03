Overcrowding problems persist at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Penobscot County Commissioners may have hit on another solution for a years-long struggle with overcrowding at the jail in Bangor.

Expanding it to offer 100 more beds.

Significant backlogs in the justice system mean a majority of inmates haven’t been through the court system.

Some others are believed to be better suited to a mental health facility.

Discussions at the Penobscot County Commissioners meeting Tuesday centered around either expanding the existing jail or revisiting the idea of renovating a former YMCA building.

Members of Brewer City Council expressed concerns about the safety of the community right now.

Local law enforcement say they have had no choice but to release criminals who otherwise would have stayed in jail.

And people who know the jail is full also know they won’t have to go there.

”The situation really is critical, and we’re not talking about someone just committing a shoplifting act or something like that.” Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffit said during the Tuesday meeting with Commissioners. “We’re talking about people committing relatively significant crimes and a lot of them, people with ten or eleven arrests under their belt that have yet to even go to court for those charges.”

“We have to address today.” said Sheriff Troy Morton. “Today we’re overcrowded. Even if things went lightning fast and we were able to come up with a design or an add on or something, that’s well down the road.”

The possibility of using some federal COVID response money to alleviate overcrowding was also discussed, although those funds could not be used to construct a new facility.

