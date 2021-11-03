Old Town elects two City Councilors off write-in votes

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The city of Old Town has two newly elected City Councilors, although not a single candidate was officially on the ballot.

Initially no one was running for the positions, so no one made the deadline to get their name on the ballot.

Anyone who eventually decided to give the position a try had to campaign for a write-in vote.

The city clerk says more than 1,500 write-in votes were submitted.

The first and second place finishers were Michael May and Chris Pushor.

The city clerk says the election process becomes tricky having to rely on counting so many write-in votes.

”It’s been a lot of work. I think this is the first time that this has happened that I know of. It’s definitely a process and definitely a learning experience. It’s a lot easier if they run and they’re nominated and are on the ballot,” said Laura Engstrom, Old Town City Clerk.

As write-in candidates, May and Pushor will be contacted to ask if they will accept the position.

They are both expected to say yes.

