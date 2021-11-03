Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another upper-level disturbance is forecast to move through the region today. This will give us a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening although the chances look very minimal and therefore the bulk of the day will be dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures climbing to the 40s to around 50°. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, temperatures will be cold with lows dropping to the mid and upper 20s for most locales. Coastal areas will likely see low near or a bit above 30°.

High pressure over the area will provide us a with nice day Thursday under partly to mostly sunny skies. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will reach the 40s for highs. Friday looks good with sunshine and highs in the 40s. Friday will feature sunshine and highs in the 40s. High pressure will continue to bring us some great fall weather this weekend. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40 to near 50°. An upper-level disturbance approaching from our west will push a few more clouds into the area Sunday otherwise Sunday looks good too. We’ll start mostly sunny Sunday morning then turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday afternoon. Low pressure passing to our south and east later in the weekend and early next week is expected to remain far enough out to sea to not have any impact on our weather although some data is still trying to pull it northward toward New England so it bears watching but at this point is expected to remain out to sea. If that track remains then it looks like we’re storm free through much of next week.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 42°-52°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows between 24°-32°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 42°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to start then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

